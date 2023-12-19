'AITA for cheating on my spouse?' 'The understanding was that this was an open marriage.'

"AITAH for 'cheating' on my spouse?"

10 years-ish ago I caught dear spouse cheating on me. DS said they didn’t want a divorce and does still love me, but didn’t find me attractive anymore, and wanted an open marriage.

Not having any family support aside from DS, not having a job good enough to financially support myself, and already having terrible self esteem, I agreed. Since then, DS has had three other partners that I’m aware of (one was an ongoing affair that lasted more than 2 years), I’ve had none.

Not long ago, DS was bragging to some friends about the situation. From what I’m told, basically making fun of me for being so “weak and spineless” that I’d let them sleep around.