Grief can make people act differently, but that's still not an excuse for mistreating people.

"AITA for how I 'checked' my pregnant neighbor for how she was acting with my husband?"

My family (me, husband, 2 daughters) live directly across from our neighbor, "Ade" who is from what I remember, 6 months pregnant. Our neighborhood grew close when her husband died two months ago due to a dr*nk driver. The entire neighborhood basically came to help and even now the community still does semi-monthly-ish BBQs and stuff.

We know how it felt to have a parent absent (now, no, my husband did not die but he was still deployed when we were pregnant with our first. I know that this is NOT the same thing she is going through) so we often checked on her, invited her over, conversations on how to handle being on your own while pregnant. For a couple of weeks now, she's been asking my husband to be her handyman.