'AITA for choosing to live with my ex-stepmom instead of my dad after their divorce?'

But something changed this past year. I don’t know exactly what triggered it, but Stepmom started acting…different. More present. Kinder. She started checking in on me, inviting me to sit with her and her kids more, even standing up for me when my dad would snap or criticize me. And that’s when things started to click between us.

Turns out, my dad had told Stepmom a lot of stuff about me when they first got together—things like I was manipulative, dishonest, moody, lazy, emotionally unstable. Basically made me sound like some troubled, dramatic teenager who couldn't be trusted. I found this out because I overheard them fight about it.