'AITA for choosing to spend New Year's eve alone in a hotel room instead of being with family?' UPDATED

"AITA for choosing to spend New Year's eve alone in a hotel room instead of being with my family?"

I (32F) live in a big house with my parents and brother. Since I work and pay some utilities as well as the property tax, my dad made me a co-owner of the family house (he and my mother spend at 6 months a year abroad).

I spent the New Year's eve from 2022 to 2023 I spent it at home with family (I lost quite a few friends during C0VID, we were all split apart by life during that period). Instead of wishing me a normal happy New Year, my mother told me "I hope you will loose weight in 2023". I got angry, yelled and told her she was a piece of shit (among other things). To this day she had not apologized for that.