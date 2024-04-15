"AITA for choosing to visit my daughter in prison instead of going to my niece's wedding reception?"

My eldest daughter is in prison and it was her birthday yesterday. On that same day it was my niece's wedding. My other daughter is one of her closest friends and was one of the bridesmaids.

I scheduled to visit my daughter in prison for her birthday and prior I told my niece that I could only make it to the church wedding but not the reception and paying for the meal there, I'd be going after the wedding. I did lie to her about the reason because my daughter's situation is obviously a very painful thing. I said it was an important work related meeting. She was annoyed about it and probably didn't really believe me but she said begrudgingly "fine."