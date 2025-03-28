'AITA for how I confronted my daughter over her behavior when it comes to her sister's BF?'

So I came downstairs and Sarah was glaring at Aidan with the meanest expression I think I've seen her give to somebody. I asked what was going on, and Olivia told me when Aidan had tried to talk to her older sister, Sarah had snapped "What? Do you not have anything better to do than steal my sister from me?" verbatim. I asked Sarah if this was true and she gave a small nod.

After reassuring Aidan that he was welcome in our home, I went after Sarah who had snuck away while I was doing so. I told her flat out that it felt like she was being possessive over Olivia and that, while I understood this was an adjustment, Olivia was allowed and supposed to have other people in her life than Sarah who she was close to.