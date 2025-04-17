'AITA for considering more custody so my daughters can stay close to their extended family?'

I’m now considering requesting more custody — not to punish him or “win,” but to give our daughters the emotional space and time with the family that makes them feel safe, loved, and supported. Would I be TA for that?

The internet did not hold back one bit.

KSims1968 wrote:

His home life has changed and it is affecting your home life. This is normal as time goes on and new spouses are introduced. You did not mention your parents. Are they not part of this? At the end of the day, you are his ex-wife and you and your husband have been visitors in HIS life in recent years. That is no longer comfortable for HIM and his new wife...and that is their prerogative.