"AITA for continuing to make lunch for my coworker, even if his wife asked me not to?"

I (23F) have been working in the same place (warehousing) since I turned 18. It pays me well enough that I am actively saving to buy a house. For the last 4 years, I have been making extra money by making, and selling, lunches to some of my coworkers. My food tastes better than anything we can get close by, and is also cheaper.

Now, I have to be very clear, these are coworkers, they are not friends, there is no work wife/work husband BS going on. I just sell them lunches, and we usually eat at the same time/place (break room). One of my coworkers (30sM) has gotten married earlier this year, but he still continued to buy lunches from me, which is normal, since most of my customers are also married.