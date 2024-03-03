'AITA for cutting my MIL off because she told my daughter she hoped I died?'

I 30 f was in a car crash. I had to be cut out of the car. I wasn't seriously injured though thankfully, but the other person unfortunately wasn't doing to well, from what I saw before I was taken away to the hospital. I was told to stay in hospital over night to see if I suffered from a concussion.
I rang my husband and told him what happened. My mil got the incidents mixed up when he dropped off our daughters 6,11 to my mil while he rushed to see me.
Next morning my husband brought our daughters to come get while I was waiting to be discharged. Upon seeing me my 6 year old busted into tears and said I don't want you to die. I comforted her and said I'm not dying and I was very lucky.
She then said Granny said she hoped I die so that them and my husband can come live with her. Me and my husband were shocked and my 12 year old confirmed she heard her say that. My husband said he was going to ring mil.
When he came back in the room he looked furious. But didn't say anything until after we got home and he said mil denied it but after he kept pushing she ended up admitting it, but she said she didn't mean it. I thought me and her were close. But I guess not.
I am incredibly hurt she would want that and said I wanted me and the girl's go no contact with mil. I told him he can have a relationship with her but I don't want me and the girl's to have one with her. My husband said he supports me. He then rang mil and told her what I said.
She didn't take it to well. She came to our house crying and saying it was a misunderstanding and she didn't mean it and that we were taking it the wrong way. My husband ask what did you mean then?
She just got hysterical and started crying and saying she always wanted daughters but my husband was the only child due to her not being able to have anymore after him and that the girls are more like her daughters than granddaughters and she wasn't think properly when she said that to our 6 year old. She got so worked up that my husband had to take her home.
When he got back he said he didn't know she felt like that and asked did I still want to cut her off? I said yes! He said okay and didn't argue. But it's been a week now and he is still very quite and hasn't said much about what happened and now I'm starting to feel guilty and wondering if I did take it the wrong way and being AITAH?
Laquila said:
She traumatized your child. It was horrifying for your daughter to hear that. Bad enough her mom was in the hospital after a car accident.
Stand your ground. She needs at the very least a good LONG time-out. Do not let your husband or anyone sweep this under the rug because doing that would make everyone think it's perfectly okay for MIL to hope you died, for your daughters to lose their mom
RecordingKindly3074 said:
I’m baffled she sees her grandkids more like her own children.
crookedframe13 said:
Also she basically told her own son what a disappointment it was that her only child is him and couldn't be a girl. That could be part of the reason he's quiet, not necessarily going NC. He might be wondering if she would even really care to have a relationship with just him if he doesn't bring his daughters around.
Any-Blueberry3646 said:
Your feelings are valid, and prioritizing your family's well-being is essential. Trust your instincts and maintain distance from your mother-in-law for now, especially given the circumstances. Your husband's support is crucial, and it's okay to prioritize your emotional health in this situation.
SirEDCaLot said:
NTA on many levels. First- the instant someone puts their desires ahead of your survival, that's reason enough to cut them out of your life like a cancer.
Second- she traumatized your daughter by saying that to her. No matter what you feel, you DO NOT SAY S$#T LIKE THAT TO A CHILD, especially one who's worried about her mommy.
Third- "girls are more like her daughters than granddaughters" Sorry but no.
That's overstepping a boundary. If she mentally frames the girls as her daughters that is a sign of boundary disrespect if not mental illness.
"it was a misunderstanding and she didn't mean it and that we were taking it the wrong way"
What other way is there to take it? 'Little girl, I hope your mom dies so you and your dad have no choice but to come live with me'? I'm sorry but there's no 'right' way to take that.
Her life regrets are not your problem to solve, and CERTAINLY not your problem to tolerate at the expense of harming your own daughter's mental health.
Personally I think you handled that nicer than I would have. I'd probably have said something like 'parenting means putting the needs of your children ahead of your own desires.
The fact that you'd let your desires win and say something so horribly awful if not emotionally abusive to a little girl who's afraid for her mommy shows that you're unfit to have daughters (or probably any kid) right now, and you are probably mentally unwell.
So before you tell me I'm awful for keeping you away from my girls, look in a damn mirror and think about what kind of person you are and if being in a child's life actually helps that child or just helps you scratch an itch. Think I'm wrong? Find me one situation ever, in real life or movies, where the person who tells a kid 'I hope your mom dies' isn't the villain.'