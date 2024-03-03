'AITA for cutting my MIL off because she told my daughter she hoped I died?'

"AITA for cutting my MIL off because she told my daughter she hoped I had died when I was taken to hospital?"

I 30 f was in a car crash. I had to be cut out of the car. I wasn't seriously injured though thankfully, but the other person unfortunately wasn't doing to well, from what I saw before I was taken away to the hospital. I was told to stay in hospital over night to see if I suffered from a concussion.

I rang my husband and told him what happened. My mil got the incidents mixed up when he dropped off our daughters 6,11 to my mil while he rushed to see me.

Next morning my husband brought our daughters to come get while I was waiting to be discharged. Upon seeing me my 6 year old busted into tears and said I don't want you to die. I comforted her and said I'm not dying and I was very lucky.