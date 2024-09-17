"AITA for cutting a friend off after he told me not to use a specific name for my baby?"

I (25f) am 6 months pregnant with a baby girl. I am over the moon and super excited to become a mom. I love the name Lisa and I have loved it since I was a little girl. My husband also likes the name and it is the name we agreed on.

That is where the problem lies with my friend, Stephen (25m). Stephen loves the Kpop group, BlackPink, specifically the group member Lisa. The love is almost obsessive and unhealthy, but most Kpop fans are.