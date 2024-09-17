'AITA for cutting a friend off after he told me not to use a specific name for my baby?'

I (25f) am 6 months pregnant with a baby girl. I am over the moon and super excited to become a mom. I love the name Lisa and I have loved it since I was a little girl. My husband also likes the name and it is the name we agreed on.
That is where the problem lies with my friend, Stephen (25m).
Stephen loves the Kpop group, BlackPink, specifically the group member Lisa. The love is almost obsessive and unhealthy, but most Kpop fans are.
A few friends came over to my house last week and that is when I told them about naming my daughter Lisa. Stephen laughed at me. He thought I was naming my daughter after the Kpop star and not because my husband and I just love the name. He said some really mean things about my daughter, saying that she will never live up to "his Lisa" and there is only one Lisa in his life.
He also says he would not be able to look at my daughter because all he would think about is "his Lisa". There were a lot of other kind of disturbing things he said about the Kpop Lisa and basically saying that my daughter will never look as good, be as talented, etc no matter how much she tried.
This is the part where I may be the AH. This happened in my house, and at first I thought he was joking and laughed it off. But he kept going so I got annoyed and kicked him out of my house.
He's been incessantly blowing up my phone, anywhere from being angry at me for kicking him out, telling me I need to learn to take a joke, and apologizing. I only messed him to say that he was not welcome at my house anymore and he is not going to meet my daughter. My other friends think I am being too dramatic. AITA?
Ainzzyy wrote:
NTA That is really weird behaviour and not something you want your friend saying about your baby. If you think he truly is sorry and actually understands why it was not right, then accept his apology and invite him back in.
Also, him saying that all he would be able to think about was "his Lisa" when looking at your daughter was very worrying. Definitely NTA and not being too dramatic, seems to me that you are protecting your unborn baby.
Gothpenguin wrote:
Jokes are funny when everyone’s laughing and when the teller knows when to end it instead of beating a d--d horse. NTA.
LaneyLure wrote:
NTA. Your friend Stephen crossed a line. It's one thing to be a fan of something, but it's quite another to be so obsessed that you'd insult a friend's unborn child over a name choice. His comments were hurtful and disrespectful, especially considering they were made in your home.
Rich_Restaurant_3709 wrote:
NTA. That’s really disturbing behavior. Your mom sense kicked in and you realized that is not someone who should be around your daughter. Stand firm in your decision because it’s 100% the correct one. To the friends giving you grief over it, tell them (as I’m sure you have) that the way he was projecting his feelings of “his Lisa” onto your unborn baby made you uncomfortable.
This is a baby that has yet to be born, and he’s already comparing her looks to a pop star he’s never met. I be they’d feel different if they were new to the friend group and had the name Lisa and he said all that stuff about him.
MochiPryncess wrote:
Huge BTS fan here (like followed them since they first debuted in 2013, seen them in group and solo concerts many many many times, etc) and this is WEIRD. I can guarantee you Lisa from BP would also find his behavior unacceptable. I hope your Lisa grows up knowing that many incredible, world changing women shared her name. And I hope your friend never does meet her. NTA.
Mellifluous_Squirrel wrote:
NTA. I would also be questioning this friendship. You are about to be a mum (congratulations!) and moving into a whole new stage of your life. Stephen is stuck in the mentality of a horny 15 year old. Sometimes our paths in life just diverge...
AMissKathyNewman wrote:
NTA this is someone who needed to be cut off yesterday. Such bizarre and unhinged behaviour I’d stay well away from.
Adliving2291 wrote:
NTA. This guy is not your friend and sounds like a dangerous fruitloop. Don’t allow him in your child’s life, he may harm her.
Clean_Factor9673 wrote:
NTA. This is cc why you shouldn't tell anyone the ne until baby is here.
Block this guy and anyone who supports his disrespectful behavior. Your Lisa doesn't need him around.