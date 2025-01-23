'AITA for cutting my wife's stepmother off from my kids until she deletes her Instagram?' UPDATED

NTA. She kept doing it because she never suffered any actual consequences for doing it. You should have given her ONE chance. Sort of off topic story: I worked for a year as a teacher in the YDC (Youth Development Center) in my city. It's a place where juveniles are housed until they go to court or are sentenced for whatever they have done.

We were always aware of what each of the teens had done to be there but sometimes they would talk about it to me. Nearly every one of them had the same story.

"I did this and got a slap on the hand. I did it again and got a slap on the hand. I did it again and this time they put me in here." If they had received consequences the first time, there may not have been a second and third time.