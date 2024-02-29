'AITA for cutting off my friends who made fun of my BF for only sleeping with me?' UPDATED 2X

It's crucial to protect your partner's privacy in a relationship, particularly - from judgmental or insensitive friends.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for cutting off her "friends" after they mocked her BF for being inexperienced in bed. She wrote:

"AITA for cutting off my friends after they made fun of my BF because they slept with me?"

So I had 3 guy friends, they're not my only friends, but we were pretty close. And I've had s*x with all of them. Including some group s*x. This stopped some years ago. In fact, two of them are in long term relationships with two of my best friends. And they are aware of our history. Now, my BF and I have been together for about a year, and it's been the best relationship I've had.