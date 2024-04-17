'AITA for cutting off a family friend after his grandson broke off our engagement?' UPDATED

We all have different boundaries with exes, but it can be hard to draw those when you love their family.

"AITA for cutting off a family friend after his grandson broke off our engagement?"

I'm a young woman in India, and I've been in an arranged marriage with "Shashi" since I was a preteen. The match was arranged by our grandfathers, who grew up together as children in the same village. Shashi's grandfather was the first to leave the village, and after a few years my grandparents followed and they were reunited.

They didn't set up the match immediately, but when I was 14, my grandfather unfortunately died of cancer, and his last wish was for me to marry well. Growing up my father worked as a long-distance truck driver and my mother was a live-in maid. I was raised mostly by my grandmother in a one-bedroom apartment. Any money my family earned went toward my education and upkeep.