'AITA for cutting off the mic during the father of the bride’s speech at my friend’s wedding?'

But I don’t know…wasn’t it more out of line for him to hijack his daughter’s wedding like that? AITA for cutting off the mic? Or should I have just let it happen?

The internet had plenty to say in response.

Individual_Water3981 wrote:

The image of someone from catering being like "I'll just take that" and sliding the mic out his hand cracked me up. You're NTA but I would direct anything anyone says to you to Sarah. She needs to handle her parents. I get you want to be a good friend, but she needs to be one too and back you up and tell them to leave you alone.

theficklemermaid wrote: