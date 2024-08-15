'AITA for getting my daughter a designer bag when not everyone in the group could afford it?'

siani_lane wrote:

You're NTA but a designer bag for a 6-8 year old is just throwing money away. I say this as a parent, but also as someone who taught A LOT of 6-8 year olds over the years- she is going to lose it, or spill juice on it, or leave it in the sun full of crayons, or paint it with fingernail polish, or just cut it up with scissors because something in her brain said "destroy" within a matter of months. It is what little kids do.

The other moms were wrong to hassle you, but I can't really blame them for being envious. They should have kept their feelings to themselves, it's their problem not yours, but man, I wish I could afford to toss wads of cash to the wind like that, too!

Have empathy, and let it drop if they do.