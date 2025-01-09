'AITA for declaring to a foodie that my favorite food is raw celery, causing him make a scene?'

He had to tear down that one guy who mentioned being in Florence. How would the 'Foodie' know if that wasn't the best steak in the world? Has he been to that restaurant? And even if he had, how does he know it wasn't the best steak ever to that guy?

Maybe That Guy had never had a properly cooked steak before. Not everyone knows how to cook a good steak. 'Foodie' Guy is no better than anyone who says "oh, you're wearing a Star Wars t-shirt? Name all the Rebel Pilots who blew up the Death Star AND their call signs. Oh, you can't? Well, you're not a real fan then, are you?"