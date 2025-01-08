'AITA for declining to celebrate Christmas with my BF’s family and not inviting him to mine?' UPDATED 3X

ptheresadactyl wrote:

Bold of him to book non-refundable plane tickets without talking to you. Pretty huge red flag, tbh. You've been together 10 months, he needs to chill the fuck out. This seems controlling and clingy.

When you get back you need to be honest with him that you weren't sure your family would behave, and ALSO that you felt him buying tickets was presumptive and moving too fast. You're 19. You don't need to rush things and he needs to respect your boundaries.

OP responded:

Thank you so much! This was really helpful 🙏

Sparkleselkie wrote:

NTA for what you did, but YTA for not explaining why.

Everyone is different in their timelines, but after dating for 10 months it’s pretty normal to want to meet the family of your partner. I totally get why you didn’t want him to come, but he doesn’t get it because you didn’t explain it.