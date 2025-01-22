'AITA for declining to invite a woman who has called herself ‘a total klepto’ into my home?'

NTA. I had a girl in my sorority describe herself as a "self diagnosed klepto" and that "if she saw something she liked, she just couldn't help herself" be it something at a store, on campus, or in possession of one of us. After she took it, it became her property, and heaven forbid you try to get your things back.

I refused to associate with her outside of meetings. I never hung out with her, let her in my car or dorm room, never let her near my purse or jacket in group settings. She cried that I was a b-lly. People like them are always going to play victim. I'm very glad you're keeping your boundaries.

