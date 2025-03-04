'AITA for declining my pregnant sister's request to move in with her?'

He has a lot of facial hairs and long hair which is frowned upon in my culture. There are other reasons as well but I just think they are being really hard because of our culture. So yeah basically they asked me to move there because after she gives birth, they will need extra help with the baby and their business.

But I have my whole life here and my work is funding my college fees. My college is online btw which is also why they want me to move there. I really don't want to move especially to that cold side of the states. I just said I couldn't. But now I am feeling bad. I have always wanted to be in the same state as my sister.