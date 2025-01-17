AITA for declining a wedding invite that didn't include a plus-one for my wife? My friend is upset.'

This is simply an issue of wanting to touch as many different people as possible, and omitting the plus-1s for some guests allows this. Makes sense. I RSVP'd No to the wedding. I just like to go to weddings as a couple. This isn't a control thing or a respect thing, I just know weddings are a long, all day affair and I don't have a million 10 minute conversations with strangers in me anymore.

I'd prefer to mingle a bit, talk with friends and family we know, eat with her, dance a lot with her and celebrate their special day. The reception is also about an hour away, so after drinking a bit at weddings, we usually would get a room locally and Uber there. My buddy was not happy to say the least.