'AITA for defending and praising my daughter when she broke a bully's nose defending a kid?' UPDATED

When I got the call from the school and they said they wanted to talk with me immediately I got worried and started to think at the worst but when I arrived and they told me what happened I was confused cause, like I told them, "since when punishing someone that stands up and try to help the b*llied one is to condemn and punish?"

I told them the same thing, that violence isn't the option and I told them that I will have a talk with Sofi about what happened and teach her that what she did wasn't right. But you know what? I'm proud of her!!! I'm proud that she stands up and help the others. Obviously I told her that violence isn't a solution and all this stuff but I'm proud of "my daughter."