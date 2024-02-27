'AITA for demanding my house guest pay me for what she drank while I was out?' UPDATED

Hosting overnight guests usually involves a bit of sharing -- your space, your towels, and sometimes even your food. But that sharing doesn't mean it's a free-for-all for your guest.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for demanding her guest pay her back for the gin she drank. She wrote:

"AITA for demanding my house guest pay me for what she drank?"

I (29F) was asked by a friend (27F) that I went to university with if she could stay a few days at my place on her vacation. She came a couple days ago and also brought her sister (31F) which was fine with me. Her sister declined going out for dinner with us and wanted to stay in. That was fine and we left and we went to eat.