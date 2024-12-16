'AITA for demanding my sister return my daughter's dolls after her kids took them?'

Longjumping_desk3205 wrote:

NTA and good for you having enough backbone to stand up for your child. I'd not let those people near me or my daughter again. What they did was criminal and a serious breach of trust. Also, your sister had no right to decide what toys are suitable for your child.

MrLizardBusiness wrote:

Idk, she's 11, she should probably be out with her friends smoking weed and tagging buildings... /s

Who steals from a child? I played with Barbies until I was in high school, honestly, I just did it secretly in my closet. Lol. Let kids be kids. NTA.