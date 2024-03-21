'AITA for denying intimacy with my wife after she left me high and dry for years?' MAJOR UPDATE

Relationships can only weather the storms of life if you have open communication and understanding, which is a lot harder than it sounds.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for denying his wife intimacy when she finally wanted it. He wrote:

"AITA for denying s*x with my wife?"

So I'm 34M and my wife is 32F and she had our baby girl who 2. Now we our little girl turned one I asked my wife is she was ready for s*x or any type of physical connection again, since we barely hug and barely cuddle or even kiss in almost a year. Yes, I do understand she was touched out.