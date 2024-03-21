'AITA for denying intimacy with my wife after she left me high and dry for years?' MAJOR UPDATE

Relationships can only weather the storms of life if you have open communication and understanding, which is a lot harder than it sounds.
In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for denying his wife intimacy when she finally wanted it. He wrote:
So I'm 34M and my wife is 32F and she had our baby girl who 2. Now we our little girl turned one I asked my wife is she was ready for s*x or any type of physical connection again, since we barely hug and barely cuddle or even kiss in almost a year. Yes, I do understand she was touched out.
So a month later I hired a babysitter to come 2 days a week one night for date night and another for my wife to just have the whole day to herself i still do this. So I attempted to cuddle her and she rejected it she told me she didn't want that so find some other way to get what I need. So that's what I did I'm not cheating on her one because don't have the energy to do that.
I mainly bought myself some toys and I mainly don't need to cuddle. So now, if she wanst a kiss I give her a kiss but nothing more. If she wants a hug then I'll give her one and if she wants to cuddle we don't because after I put our child down I take a shower and go to sleep. We still do our date nights and all of that.
She attempted to have s*x with me two weeks ago and I asked her nicely if she could stop as I wanted to get undressed and take a shower. Then she tried to join me in the shower so I just got out of it and went to the guest room to shower and locked the door. I told her that I was sorry but I wanted to take my own shower she said it was OK.
So last week I figured she would try again so I got her some toys I told her that these are hers and she can use them for whatever pleasure or need she needed. She said she didn't want that and she wanted me and I told her that was good and all but at this moment I don't want her, I would like to watch TV. So this week she decided to ask me what going on and why I didn't want her.
I told that I would have to want her again. I said I'm saying I don't find you attractive because I do, but I've been almost 4 years without you so I've learned how to manage myself. For those wondering how is it 4 years we didn't have sex, her whole pregnancy as she didn't want it which was fine and my daughter turns 3 in 2 weeks.
She asked if I was punishing her I told her I wasn't, I don't have the energy to punish her. I told that I would work on it but give me a few weeks to a few months unless she just wanted me to have sex with her while thinking of something else she said she would not like that and I told her for now just use the toys I got her.
So I was went out with some friends and one said I wasn't wrong as she has taught me how to live without her touch and I just need to get back used to it. One said to just f#$k her and just think about something else so that was she can have what she wants. Now I know I'm going to get comments saying well "how about you take care of a baby" since she's a stay at home mom.
I can and I did. She went to the hospital because she got COVID two weeks after our child was born and so I had to take care if our baby alone for almost a month and then she go it again 3 months later so then I took care of out baby for 2 weeks. Then every year for her birthday I get her a two week long vacation.
People who ask well is child care only on her, when I get home I usually take care of our child at night so. AITA though?
avery_eve wrote:
NTA, but you should go to couples therapy or just divorce. It doesn’t sound like a happy relationship
OP responded:
We were very happy, not anymore for real.
notoriousJEN82 wrote:
Post partum depression can make new moms not want to be touched. I have a feeling that's what the wife's issues was/is, and either she never got checked or diagnosed or OP doesn't know or care.
OP responded:
I did get her checked, and she was fine she still is fine. I made sure to check for that.
rebootsaresuchapain wrote:
You are punishing her. This is revenge. Instead of both communicating in the past and both wanting to fix the problem now, you’d both prefer to implode your marriage.
OP responded:
I told her I would try to fix it so I am trying. Punishing her would have been getting a divorce or saying no s*x ever and leaving it there without trying but I'm trying.
broadsharp2 wrote:
NTA. Four years of denying you intimacy for four freaking years is all on her. You don't just bounce back from that. It best if you both speak with a couples therapist. Have a third party explain to her how devastating that is to a partner. Also OP, make sure she isn't trying to get pregnant!!!!
Hello people, so I'm back to give you all an update. Me and my wife are divorcing. So basically we had a conversation which ended up in arguing, and so I gave her some options, an open marriage, divorce, therapy, or she just lets me wait till my attraction for her came back. So she said she would just want an open marriage on her side, which I was fine with I didn't really care.
She was mad I would let other men f&*k her with my permission, then she admitted she had been cheating on me, so all of you who had said that you were right. So I told her that we could go ahead and get a divorce, she was upset and begged and asked how I was going to allow it, but then divorce her because she was cheating.
I told her because we never agreed to an open marriage when you were cheating, so that's why. So I have filed for divorce, and we have been splitting my daughter since she has moved back into some friend's house. So that's an update for you all.
mi_nombre_es_ricardo wrote:
Yikes. Yeah she neglected you by giving all your affection to someone else, but then got pissed when you did the same (withdrawing affection, not the cheating part)
skorvia wrote:
As always, there was another person. I will never understand why people, as a "normal" rule, do not have s*x for months or years in a relationship without suspecting anything, it is a common factor in infidelities! Very rarely in these stories are they due to psychological, hormonal or other factors, it is almost always because they are having s*x outside of the relationship.
No_Conversation_7682 wrote:
You'll want to get a paternity test on the kid.
PrettyG216 wrote:
Wow. Your STBX is an idiot. She’s a SAHM with an annual 2 week vacation just for her provided by a husband that was an active participant in the care of the home and was attentive to her needs which turned outs was actually letting her cheat in peace. I hope she realizes she threw away a dream situation for a lot of women who want that kind of life.
You don’t need a person like her in your life because she’s delusional and awful all around. I do wonder why she even tried to reconnect with you again after so long. Must have been a huge blow to her ego to be repeatedly rejected by her own husband. I wonder if it’s because her AP dropped her?
melissa3670 wrote:
Tell her the divorce isn’t for cheating. It is for withholding the truth which is the same thing as lying. I’m sorry all this happened. You might want to paternity test your child too. Just in case.
Doyoulikeitthere wrote:
I'm sorry that your marriage has ended, that it couldn't have worked out but it's for the best for all of you, including your daughter. Make sure that little girl knows 100% that the moon rises for her each night, that the stars sparkle because she is the light that makes it happen, and that the sun comes up because she is in your life!
She is now the most important person in your life and never ever let anyone come before her. I hope her mother is the same with her when she has a new man in her life. Kids often take a backseat when divorced parents find new partners. Please take care of her and take care of yourself, and be happy. You did the right thing.
Hopefully, OP is able to move onto something far better.