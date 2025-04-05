Engagement implodes after woman exposes sister’s fabricated stories of 'traumatic' childhood. AITA? + UPDATE

I was confused and asked what abuse is she talking about while Kate tried to change the subject. MIL says it's ok, I have nothing to be ashamed of and that she knows from Kate our parents abused us while growing up.

I clarified that this is not true, we were never abused by our parents or anyone in our family, we were raised in a very loving family, we were never hit or spanked no matter what we did, our parents are well off so we always had everything that we wanted, clothes, phones, laptops, cars etc.

MIL got very very angry. She apologized to me and started insulting my sister. She called her a liar, accused her of being manipulative and trying to insert herself into their family by being dishonest. What happens is that Kate accused our parents of many things that are not true.