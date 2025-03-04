'AITA if I didn’t let my daughter go to her friend’s 16th birthday party?' UPDATED

I really don’t know if I’ll be able to afford to give her $80 for food that- in all honesty- I don’t think she’ll even like. My daughter is very picky, so I really don’t think she’ll like anything other than maybe the meat. Anyway, I feel really bad telling her she can’t go, especially since she’s been struggling to make friends lately and is finally being invited to something.

The guilt I’d feel not letting her go is tremendous but I really can barely afford it right now. I’m sure I could make it work if I tried but it would just be so much easier to have her tell her friend she’s busy or something.

Anyway- WIBTA if I don’t let her?