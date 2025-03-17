'AITA for dismissing my ex's wife and telling her I don't care what she wants?'

I moved out and took our oldest with me. The house was his from before our marriage so it wasn't a marital asset and I didn't fight him on that. But during our divorce (when our second child was several months old) he acknowledged in court that he had chosen to take a different position again that would see him out of town on a regular basis could be gone anywhere from 2 to 3 weeks a month.

This was what ultimately led to him getting one to two weekends a month depending on his work schedule. But only if he has the kids. If he's home during any school breaks he can have them then. But only for as long as he is home.