'AITA for ditching a wedding that I was MOH in because the bride set me up with the best man?'

I thought it was just part of it as he was a veteran and had his own issues surrounding that. So I gave him a ride up to the air bnb that we were staying at before the wedding. The whole time he tried to make conversation that was just weird to me and I was just not into it and just trying to my best to be nice to him. At the airbnb with everyone I immediately noticed things were off.

All of the other bridesmaids had their boyfriends there and things were really awkward when I found out I was in a room with the best man. The next day before the rehearsal dinner the bride and groom cornered me in a room to say that the best man was an incredible guy and that I was blowing him off without really giving him a chance.