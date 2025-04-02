Wife insists she loves him now but husband feels deeply betrayed after learning he was her 'second choice.' AITA?

She told me that when we got married she didn't really love me enough to get married to me she got married to me because she found me a suitable partner for her, she told me she was still in love with another man when she was married to me and she couldn't get over him after he ditched her.

She told me that over time she started falling for me and she loves me now more than anything because I am 'more of a man' than her ex ever was for treating her bad and leaving her without a thought while Im the opposite I take care of her and work hard for her and loved her unconditionally.