'AITA for doing a bad job taking family pictures at a wedding after being told to shut up?'

I was taking pictures at a family wedding as a favor. I was being paid about half of what I normally charge and I was fine with it. The bride is my favorite cousin and her husband is amazing. During the formals the wedding party was great and I got lots of great shots.
When it came time to take pictures of different family groups with the couple people were AHs. They wouldn't stop talking or looking away from the camera. I tried politely reminding everyone that the camera was the big black thing on the tripod and that it took still images not video. I was repeatedly told to shut up and stop being a smarta-s and that they knew what a camera was.
I asked my wife to record video of the responses for me. My cousin was delighted with the pictures from the ceremony, the formals, and the reception. She laughed her a$$ off at the family pictures. In about half of them people are looking off in all directions instead of at the camera. In most of those there are also people with their mouths open.
She thought they were hilarious and her husband agreed. I started getting s-t on social media from my family about the terrible pictures. I replied that I had tried to explain to them that the camera was the big black thing on the tripod and that it only took still pictures. They said I should have waited for them to be ready. So I started posting the short video clips of people being jacka--es towards me.
My mom said that I went to far and that they won't ask me to take pictures for them again. A did a fake cry and said boo hoo. She called me a smart Alec. Please let me state that I DO NOT THINK I AM THE AH IN THIS SITUATION. But many people do. They are upset because they don't often dress up and get together and they didn't get good pictures.
Bulbasaurranch wrote:
NTA.
The photos are an accurate reflection of their behaviour on the day.
The only people that opinions matter about the photos is the bride and groom that hired you. They like it, then no issue. They’ve embarrassed themselves, and don’t like that their online tantrum turned around on them. It’s easier to be ‘right’ until evidence comes forward.
Engineer-Huge wrote:
NTA. Sounds like they’re your family members and they were ignoring you and being rude. Maybe they thought they were being funny, maybe they don’t take you seriously as a professional, whatever. That’s their problem.
You tried to keep them on task. If they wanted nice professional photos of themselves they could have paid attention when photos were being taken. What did they think was going on?
pukui7 wrote:
"My cousin was delighted with the pictures from the ceremony, the formals, and the reception. She laughed her a-- off at the family pictures."
This is all that matters. NTA.
The others are experiencing textbook FAFO. That's their problem. And you posting proof of their misbehavior is just more of that. You aren't the AH for defending yourself at all, particularly when the couple doesn't mind either.
McQuaids wrote:
I used to do wedding photography, and this happened from time to time. I sometimes assumed that the disrespect was due to my being a woman, and sometimes that they were just oblivious or drunk. I would try to make comments the same way you did, to various results.
The bottom line is that if they want good photos, they have a responsibility to cooperate. It’s stunning how many people don’t get that. They are jerks for not cooperating and then blaming you. You did what you could with what they gave you.
OP responded:
Sometimes I get that from wedding parties. But in this case they were all well behaved even the slightly drunk ones. Even the flower girl and ring bearer were perfectly well behaved angels. And I'm not just saying that because they are my kids.
Desperate_copunter702 wrote:
NTA they were being familiar to you and they deserve those shots. I doubt they will follow on the threat that they won’t hire your service again.
Humble_Plantain_518 wrote:
What the hell did they think was going to happen when everyone was talking and ignoring the camera? 😂 Like, are y'all new? How would anyone get good shots when they're dicking around? Nevermind how rude they were lol.
Secret_Double_9289 wrote:
NTA l, if people cannot stop speaking for 5 minutes to look at the camera and have their photos taken then it’s not your fault if the look bad in the pictures.
cassowary32 wrote:
NTA. Oh no! I won't be paid half my fee and be disrespected by AHs! How sad /s
Your cousin and her husband loved the pics, that's all that matters. Plus you have proof of the other guests bad behavior.
Independent_Prior612 wrote:
As long as the couple is happy, NTA. You weren’t taking pictures for everyone else.