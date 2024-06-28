'AITA for doing a bad job taking family pictures at a wedding after being told to shut up?'

pukui7 wrote:

"My cousin was delighted with the pictures from the ceremony, the formals, and the reception. She laughed her a-- off at the family pictures." This is all that matters. NTA.

The others are experiencing textbook FAFO. That's their problem. And you posting proof of their misbehavior is just more of that. You aren't the AH for defending yourself at all, particularly when the couple doesn't mind either.

McQuaids wrote:

I used to do wedding photography, and this happened from time to time. I sometimes assumed that the disrespect was due to my being a woman, and sometimes that they were just oblivious or drunk. I would try to make comments the same way you did, to various results.