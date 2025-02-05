'AITA if I don’t go to my friend’s wedding? She asked me to wear a chest binder under my dress.' UPDATED

Anyone who can wear one of those for any amount of time are absolute CHAMPS in my book. I was beat in about two minutes.

squeaky-to-be wrote:

Honestly I was shocked that you even agreed to buy it and try it on, you were an incredibly good sport through all of this but she's being insanely unreasonable.

OP responded:

Don't give me too much credit, It was more naivety than anything else. I've squeezed into some tight shapewear in my life, and really assumed it wouldn't be much worse than that. Boy did I learn my lesson.

SneakySneakySquirrel wrote:

Can I ask how much the binder she linked you to cost?

The advice to trans guys is always not to cheap out because improperly made binders are dangerous. And I’m kind of doubting that your friend bothered researching safe and effective binders.