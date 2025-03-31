'AITA if I don’t invite my stepmother, who had an affair with my father, to my wedding?'

So my ex stepmother, was friends with my mom and also has a daughter who bullied me, and had an affair with my dad and got married to him when I was 19 years old. (After my dad tried getting back with my mom twice but cheated on my mom again with my stepmother so my mom finally had him leave)

Since their marriage, she has seen my mom once at the grocery store and called my mom a “b**ch”. Something I will never forget to go along with everything else she already did.

She’s said rude things about me behind my back, that my dad told me about like “getting a degree in social work is easy” even though she’s never been to college but that was in my early 20s.