'AITA if I don't tell my new GF I slept with her sister before we met?' MAJOR UPDATE

However, as a woman myself with a sister, I wouldn't want to be with someone who's slept with my sister. It's icky to me. So, I'd want to know so I could leave. But if this gets serious then there's a chance you'll meet her family and the sister again and it might get brought up anyway. The sister might tell her before you and that would just open a whole can of worms. Best bet is to tell her.

Charming-Vacation26 wrote:

What she said:"The past is the past, I'm not gonna tell you what I did before, and I don't want to know what you did before me,"

What she means: If she finds out you slept with her sister, and you didn't tell her, she will go ballistic.