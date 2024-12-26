'AITA if I don't tell my wife that her best friend tried to kiss me?' UPDATED 2X

The internet had a lot to say in response.

Adventurous-travel1 wrote:

Your wife should know and make her own choices. She’s an adult and doesn’t need you to decide for her. Her friend also needs to stop coming over so much and get her own life.

Sebscreen wrote:

YTA. You are not "making your wife lose her best friend." You are simply giving your wife the necessary information she needs to make a choice she is entitled to make. Your wife is perfectly capable to weigh all the excuses you are making up for her friend (she was dr-nk, she apologised, she was lonely) herself and can choose to forgive her friend if she wants.