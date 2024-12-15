Man considers solo attendance at wedding, risking fallout with demanding girlfriend; 'she expects me to babysit her.' AITA?

Recently, I took her to a Gala that had about 400+ people, I probably knew 100 personally (it was an event that most people did not bring their significant others because it was expensive, probably 15% did).

On the way there, she gave me a lecture, don't leave her, etc. So walking in, I introduced her to everyone that I ran into on the way to our seats, probably 10-15 people, but then I just sat at our table.

I only talked to people at my table, I felt so constricted. So finally, I said, let me go talk to my friends over there and I spent about 10-15 minutes talking to people that I knew.

Additional Info, it is a cross country relationship, she happens to live near my hometown, which I visit regularly and thereby visit her. She comes out to visit me on occasion.