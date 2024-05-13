'AITA for dressing up in a 'questionable' group costume per my friend's request?' MAJOR UPDATE

Apparently, his younger brother, we'll call him Ethan, wasn't wanting to be an Oompa Loompa for the party but got roped into the idea by the others before coming to me and had made a passing comment about it during the party. His comment was either taken as all 4 of them were unhappy with the costume or word spread and got twisted into it being my idea. Basically, it was a huge misunderstanding.

Ethan called me a few minutes after I got off the phone with Derek and apologized for getting me in that situation. He told me he had bought a separate costume he was wanting to wear for the party only to be told Derek had already bought 4 Oompa Loompa costumes and couldn't return them. So he figured he'd save the separate costume for Halloween.