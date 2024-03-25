'AITA for driving off and not waiting for my girlfriend because I felt disrespected?' UPDATED

We all have our breaking point, some are more extreme than others.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for driving off and leaving his GF after she kept him waiting. He wrote:

'AITA for driving off and not waiting for my girlfriend?'

AITA for leaving my GF, because I didn't wanna wait for her anymore? Here is a ‘’short’’ story. Me (M25) and my GF (22) were supposed to meet up to make dinner and watch a movie at my place. I was stuck at school, and told her I'll be done by 17. She asked me if I could pick her up when I was done, which I agreed to. A little after 17 I drove to get her.