Bride dumps groom days before the wedding, 'we got into an argument over my outfit.' AITA?

I 23 (F) was planning a wedding with my boyfriend 27 (M) until I decided to cut things off last week. for context we got into an argument over my outfit that I wore to work which he thought was too much as it was a bit see-through, although I was covered fully in the past, we have gotten into a lot of arguments over my dressing because he thinks that he can just tell me what to dress like even though I have made this very clear to him that I do not allow him to do that, and I do not dress in any sort of provoking way I dress very modest with every part covered.