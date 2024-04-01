'AITA for dumping my GF after she expected me to pay for EVERYONE on her birthday?'

litt3lli0n said

DO NOT under any circumstances apologize OR give her friends money. You were under no obligation to pay for HER friends. Who assumes that just because you organized a dinner that that means you automatically pay. Maybe this is a cultural difference, I don't know, but I've organized and also been invited to plenty of parties throw for or on behalf of a friend and unless otherwise told "this event will be covered" I ALWAYS pay for myself. What your ex and her friends are is entitled. If you "swallow your pride" this will be the first in a very long line of things you will now be expected to foot the bill for. NTA.