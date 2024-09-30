'AITA for dumping my new GF because she was FWB with the guy my ex cheated on me with?' UPDATED 2X

I told her that Mike was the dude that my ex gf slept with, and my GF was shocked. She told me that her and Mike are nothing now and that she would never do that to me. Idk, I want to trust my new gf, but the fact that she already slept with him several times AND they work together. I just don't know.

The internet had a lot to say in response.

mean_green_queen wrote:

You can break up with her, but she hasn’t done anything wrong. You’ll just have to be at peace knowing that. NAH except Mike and your ex.

OP responded:

"You’ll just have to be at peace knowing that" I just don't know if I can "be at peace"