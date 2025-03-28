'AITA for ending my friendship with my best friend after she chose her fiancé over me?'

She spilled so many details to me about how lonely, unappreciated, stuck and lost she felt. Some of the things she said shocked me, some of them confirmed things I already worried of. I encouraged her to consider ending the relationship if she'd been feeling this way in silence for so long.

I could see how much this scared her, and I know from my own past experiences how hard it is to leave a relationship even if it's ab@#ive. As soon as he came back, Britney claimed everything was fine and that she was just being "dramatic." It was clear to me that she was downplaying the situation, possibly to please him.