'AITA for ending a long-time friendship due to her constantly messaging my husband?' UPDATED 3X

Not long after posting, OP shared a small update.

EDIT 1: A good friend of mine checked his social media and Sarah's. Looks like Sarah blocked my husband as well. Phew EDIT 2: My husband and I agreed to marital counseling. If this fails, I'm divorcing him. Pregnant or not

The internet had a lot of thoughts about the situation.

stickchick77 wrote:

There is no way in hell if I told my husband I was uncomfortable about something he did would he get defensive. He would apologise and tell me he will never do it again because he knows it’s hurting me. Also your friend is being incredibly disrespectful - for her to block you should mean that her friendship with your husband should also end because you’re both a package deal.