'AITA for ending relationship after being accused of cheating and then finding an AirTag in my car?'

"AITA for ending a relationship after being accused of cheating and then finding an AirTag in my car?"

We had been together almost 2 years. We used Life360 for safety reasons, as I was always the road. Life360 became an issue because he wanted to be able to see where I was, but said he didn’t need to have his in because he didn’t do anything.

In June, my son was k--led. In October, my favorite Aunt passed. In November, my daughter and her partner of ten years separated, with implications of an inappropriate relationship between him and my 18 yo granddaughter. She was underage when it began. With all of this going on, my time with my boyfriend suffered.