'AITA for getting engaged after my brother’s destination wedding? His reaction was hostile.'

"AITA for getting engaged after my brother’s wedding?"

My brother and his now wife got married three days ago. A very small destination ceremony under 15 people total. My now fiancé and I extended our trip after everyone went home and spent a couple of days exploring the Grand Canyon, a couple hours north of the wedding, where he proposed.

When I shared the news with my brother and now SIL, he responded with hostility saying that it looked like we were competing. I apologized, quickly realizing that he was advocating for my SIL and that she felt hurt (although I’m truly failing to understand why).