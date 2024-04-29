'AITA if I wear an engagement ring against my BF's wishes because of my creepy coworker?' UPDATED

"WIBTA for wearing an engagement ring against my boyfriend's wishes in order to avoid harassment?"

Yeah, pretty exhausting title, couldn't think of a more concise way of summarizing my situation. Me and my boyfriend have been in a committed relationship for about two years now. For the last 9 months, however, he's been pretty much on the other side of the country for work. It's been tough, but we are most definitely still incredibly dedicated to one another.

Meanwhile, I've been working at this place for about 7 months, and almost from the start, this guy named Derek has been harassing me. It started out with innocent comments, and eventually progressed to what I can only describe as borderline verbal sexual harassment.