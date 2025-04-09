Man's golden child brother strategically bars his kids and blows 10K of his money on family party. AITA?

The rest? Who knows. There were half-hearted decorations, lackluster catering - barely enough for the people there - and a visible absence of my children. People noticed.

A month later, my mother phoned me, upset that I’d “left the group” and “refused to cooperate” — again, placing blame squarely on me. I tried explaining, but she wouldn’t hear it. It felt like she was looking for a scapegoat for how mediocre the event turned out to be.

To protect our peace, my wife and I have stopped jumping through hoops to attend family events. If something’s during school term, we don’t rearrange our lives anymore. We show up when we can — without the kids — and still get labeled uncooperative. And this wasn’t even the first time.