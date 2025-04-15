'AITA for expecting my husband to be home every night that we have his kids (my stepkids) at home?'

My husband already has it easier than most because of the joint custody and the fact that I am happy to sacrifice some of the few days we would have alone for the two of us so that he can pursue this hobby. So serve it to me straight—AITA here?! My husband is making me feel like I am, but I just feel like this is me making a reasonable ask and trying to set a very legitimate boundary.

soggy-beach-1495 wrote:

Back when this was happening to my brother and I, there was no 50/50 custody, so maybe people just view it different now. But for us, if we would go to my dad's house for a weekend, and he wasn't available, we'd be wondering why the f we were there. To hang out with our stepmom who we didn't really get along with anyway? When we could have been home instead with our stuff and our friends.