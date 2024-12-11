'AITA expecting my fiancé to pay more?'

Fiancé (42M) to be and I (33F) are in the process of buying an investment property together.
We just found out that home owner’s insurance will be a whopping $3,600 a year. This was a major surprise, especially being that the house is recently renovated and things like the roof, HVAC unit, etc. is only 2 years old and the fact I only pay $1,100/yr for my own homeowner’s policy on my 4 year old house.
Come to find out the premium is so high due to my fiancé submitting 3 claims back in 2021, well before we met. Unfortunately, we can’t just get the policy in my name since both of us are joint on the mortgage.
AITA, for asking him to pay the 2K difference? We currently don’t live together or share any other expenses.
apgloy writes:
NTA. Also time to open up the financial vault before you get married. You definitely should not be buying a property together if you haven't even had the joy of sharing expenses yet...
being on the same page financially will make or break a marriage, and you do not want to be on the losing end of a bad deal when (yeah, I said when) this whole thing goes tits up.
By the way, if he refuses to give you any more financial history, break up. Immediately. He's hiding things and not looking out for your best interest.
cramt56 writes:
I'm going to buck the trend and say a very mild YTA to ESH. Unless he deliberately hid this from you, prior insurance claims are not crimes or moral failings. Can you imagine being mad at someone who had to file medical insurance claims?
That's the nature of insurance, and sharing (unless discussed previously) is the nature of relationships. You should have talked that through before you got this far. It would be NAH, just bad communication, if you didn't seem so outraged and blaming about his prior claims.
Also, if you're buying investment properties, is $2000 a year really a make or break worth endangering a relationship? If you can afford multiple properties, is your extra share of $2000 really worth fighting over? If his response was how you portrayed it...
then he's dipping into AH territory, though if you are both so financially on the edge that $2000 is a big deal, then honestly an expensive ring is also a big deal, and a valid consideration (not leverage, but a consideration) since the costs are happening relatively concurrently (at least for the first year).
If you haven't worked out sharing expenses, this is a bad time to be jumping into a major investment you can't easily withdraw from.
ahgp8 writes:
So you’re buying an investment property with someone whose financial history you weren’t well aware of in advance? Well, this is a sound decision.
You said he had claims from back in 2021 well before you met him, so how long have you known him? Don’t hitch your finances to someone that you don’t even know their history.
NTA for asking him to make up the difference because the rate is based on his record; but you buy a property with him, and then his finances DO become your problem.