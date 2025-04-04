'AITA for expecting physical intimacy on a date night with my wife?' UPDATED 8X

Your wife is a victim. Not a perpetrator. You're stuck in the middle. As it's her idea for the kids, go for it. She wouldn't have suggested it if she didn't want AH to receive a clear message from both of you. As a strong unit.

OP responded:

Yeah the weirder this has gotten has really shown me that my wife was a victim in all of this too. She has some guilt, to be sure, but I have a ton of sympathy seeing how everything played out and how much of a bad actor he is. And she's even more sick of his crap than I am - she views him as an emotional terrorist.

Change2001 wrote:

Have you outed your ex-friend to your shared friends group? If not, it would not be a bad idea. If he is trying to hook up with your wife, he may also be trying it with other wives/GF's in the group. Likely the others in a shared group would not want a cheater around who has been trying, or likely to try, luring away another friend's wife/GF.