'AITA for exposing my cheating partner to his whole family instead of breaking up quietly?'

Mtngrl60 wrote:

NTA. If you’re embarrassed at being called out on your poor behavior, then don’t do the poor behavior? It’s really pretty simple. No, it wasn’t a private matter. He made it a public manner when he put his dick in somebody else besides you.

So he can’t pretend that this was just between the two of you. He absolutely brought a third-party into the whole thing. And the friends that think you’re being harsh…f--k them. Not literally of course. Because again…

If you don’t want everyone to know about your shitty behavior, don’t do it.

But he doesn’t get to tell you how you deal with betrayal like this. He wants to act like it wasn’t your business to spread to other people, but he made it your business when he cheated. This is the epitome of FAFO.